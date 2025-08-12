Govt Launches $3M Fund to Boost Outcomes for At-Risk Young New Zealanders

The Government has announced a new $3 million Youth Development Partnership and Innovation Fund, aimed at transforming support for at-risk young New Zealanders through targeted, outcomes-based programmes. Minister for Youth James Meager launched the initiative on International Youth Day, signalling a renewed focus on early intervention and community-led solutions.

The fund will operate on a matched-funding model, encouraging businesses, iwi, charities, NGOs, and philanthropic organisations to co-invest in delivering services and programmes for young people aged 12–24 years. These initiatives will be tailored to address some of the country’s most pressing youth-related challenges and align closely with key government targets.

Key Government Goals

The programmes supported by the fund will focus on achieving measurable progress in three main areas:

Reducing youth reliance on the Jobseeker Support Benefit by building pathways into employment.

Improving school attendance rates , ensuring young people remain engaged in education.

Supporting young parents during their children’s critical first 2,000 days of life.

From Outputs to Outcomes

Minister Meager stressed that this fund represents a shift in mindset. “We need to move from simply contracting for outputs, to delivering meaningful outcomes,” he said. “This is about funding what works — initiatives that can prove they are making a positive difference in the lives of young people.”

He noted that all new Ministry for Youth Development funding will be tied to programmes that can demonstrate evidence of successful results, directly contributing to government priorities.

Community-Driven Approach

The matched-funding structure ensures that taxpayer investment is effectively doubled, while empowering community organisations to lead delivery. “Services are best delivered in the community, by the community,” Meager said. “This is the core of social investment — recognising that local providers know their people best and can respond to regional needs.”

Potential initiatives could include leadership training, mentoring schemes, volunteering opportunities, and informal qualifications — all designed to build skills, confidence, and employment readiness.

Application Process Open Now

Expressions of Interest are now being accepted, with details available on the Government Electronic Tender Service (GETS) website. The Ministry for Youth Development will partner with selected providers to ensure that programmes are both evidence-based and regionally relevant.

Minister Meager emphasised that the fund is not just about financial support, but about reshaping youth services to be results-oriented, collaborative, and impactful. “If we get this right, we can change the trajectory for thousands of young New Zealanders, giving them the opportunities and support they deserve.”