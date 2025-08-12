Winston Peters to Attend Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Fiji

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will travel to Fiji this week to represent New Zealand at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where he will join regional counterparts to address pressing challenges facing the Pacific. The gathering is a key preparatory step ahead of the Forum Leaders’ summit, set to take place in Honiara, Solomon Islands, in September.

Strengthening Regional Cooperation

Peters emphasised the importance of regional unity in today’s geopolitical climate. “In an increasingly challenging world, it is more important than ever that the Pacific family comes together to talk about the things that matter to us,” he said.

He described the Forum as the Pacific’s leading political organisation, underscoring its role in fostering dialogue and cooperation on shared priorities. “New Zealand’s membership of the Pacific Islands Forum is a crucial part of our diplomacy. As a Pacific country, we remain dedicated to the Forum as the main platform for developing Pacific-owned and Pacific-led solutions to shared challenges.”

Focus Areas for Discussion

While the detailed agenda has not been disclosed, the meeting is expected to cover a range of regional issues, including:

Climate change and resilience , a long-standing priority for Pacific nations.

Regional security and strategic stability amid increasing global tensions.

Economic recovery and trade cooperation following the impacts of COVID-19 and global market shifts.

Fisheries management and maritime security , vital to Pacific economies and food security.

Disaster preparedness and response, given the region’s vulnerability to natural hazards.

A Pivotal Step Toward the Leaders’ Summit

The Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will help set the tone and establish consensus ahead of the PIF Leaders’ Meeting in September, where heads of government will make key policy decisions. As one of the founding members of the Forum, New Zealand plays a central role in shaping these discussions and ensuring Pacific voices remain at the forefront of international engagement.

Travel Details

Peters is scheduled to depart New Zealand on Wednesday, 13 August, and return the following day, 14 August, after a day of high-level talks. His participation reflects New Zealand’s ongoing commitment to fostering regional cooperation and promoting stability, prosperity, and sustainability across the Pacific.