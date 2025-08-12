Left Menu

Gaza's Shrinking Academic Hopes Amid Persistent Conflict

Student Maha Ali's dreams of becoming a journalist are overshadowed by the struggle to find food amidst the destruction in Gaza. Educational institutions have transformed into shelters, and a generation of students faces bleak prospects as Israeli air strikes decimate their learning environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:33 IST
The dreams of Maha Ali, a student aspiring to be a journalist, have drastically shifted as she now contends with the prevailing crisis in Gaza. Once focused on reporting events, her immediate concern is securing food while residing in makeshift shelters at the ravaged Islamic University.

The protracted conflict has devastated Gaza's educational framework, with authorities reporting massive infrastructural destruction. Over 293 schools have been completely or partially obliterated, as tensions fuel Israeli air strikes following a Hamas attack, resulting in significant civilian casualties.

Israel has attributed the devastation to Hamas' use of civilian infrastructure for military gains, while Hamas and Palestinians blame indiscriminate Israeli strikes. The U.N. reports substantial damage to Gaza's education facilities, forecasting diminished prospects for thousands of displaced students unable to resume normal educational activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

