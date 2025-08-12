Gaza's Shrinking Academic Hopes Amid Persistent Conflict

The dreams of Maha Ali, a student aspiring to be a journalist, have drastically shifted as she now contends with the prevailing crisis in Gaza. Once focused on reporting events, her immediate concern is securing food while residing in makeshift shelters at the ravaged Islamic University.

The protracted conflict has devastated Gaza's educational framework, with authorities reporting massive infrastructural destruction. Over 293 schools have been completely or partially obliterated, as tensions fuel Israeli air strikes following a Hamas attack, resulting in significant civilian casualties.

Israel has attributed the devastation to Hamas' use of civilian infrastructure for military gains, while Hamas and Palestinians blame indiscriminate Israeli strikes. The U.N. reports substantial damage to Gaza's education facilities, forecasting diminished prospects for thousands of displaced students unable to resume normal educational activities.

