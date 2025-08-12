Lok Sabha Moves to Investigate Justice Yashwant Varma
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has initiated the process for the potential removal of Justice Yashwant Varma by forming a three-member committee to investigate serious charges against him. The committee includes prominent legal figures and their report will determine the next steps.
In a significant parliamentary development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the initiation of proceedings for the possible removal of High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. A notice admitting the removal was presented on Tuesday.
The notice marks the beginning of an investigative process, as Speaker Birla acknowledged that the allegations against Justice Varma were 'serious in nature.' Consequently, a three-member committee has been formed to conduct a thorough examination of the charges.
The committee comprises Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior advocate of Karnataka High Court B V Acharya. The ruling on Justice Varma's future will remain undecided until the committee submits its findings.
