Punjab Police Foils Pakistan-backed Terror Plot

In a significant operation against terror networks, Punjab Police have dismantled a Babbar Khalsa International network backed by Pakistan's ISI. The operation resulted in the arrest of five people from Rajasthan, marking a notable achievement in counter-terrorism efforts.

Authorities revealed that the terror cell had plans to attack a liquor store in SBS Nagar, with further plans to execute attacks on Independence Day. During the arrests, a hand grenade, a .30 bore pistol, and several cartridges were recovered, showcasing the serious threat posed by this network.

The operation successfully curtailed the network's activities, which were managed by foreign handlers Mannu Agwan, Gopi Nawashehria, and Zeeshan Akhtar, under the directive of Pakistan-based operative Harwinder Rinda. Notably, an exchange of fire occurred, injuring one of the suspects, who is currently receiving medical care.