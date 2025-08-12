Left Menu

Punjab Police Foils Pakistan-backed Terror Plot

Punjab Police dismantled a Pakistan-backed terror network tied to Babbar Khalsa International, arresting five individuals from Rajasthan. The group had planned attacks, including on Independence Day. Recoveries included a grenade and firearms. The operation saw one suspect injured in a police exchange, now under treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:38 IST
Punjab Police Foils Pakistan-backed Terror Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against terror networks, Punjab Police have dismantled a Babbar Khalsa International network backed by Pakistan's ISI. The operation resulted in the arrest of five people from Rajasthan, marking a notable achievement in counter-terrorism efforts.

Authorities revealed that the terror cell had plans to attack a liquor store in SBS Nagar, with further plans to execute attacks on Independence Day. During the arrests, a hand grenade, a .30 bore pistol, and several cartridges were recovered, showcasing the serious threat posed by this network.

The operation successfully curtailed the network's activities, which were managed by foreign handlers Mannu Agwan, Gopi Nawashehria, and Zeeshan Akhtar, under the directive of Pakistan-based operative Harwinder Rinda. Notably, an exchange of fire occurred, injuring one of the suspects, who is currently receiving medical care.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025