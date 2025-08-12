Supreme Court Scrutinizes Election Commission's Revision in Bihar
The Supreme Court is examining pleas challenging the Election Commission's special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Concerns have arisen over inaccuracies, such as the misclassification of voter status. Amid pushback from various political leaders and activists, the Court stresses the importance of preventing mass voter exclusion.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has begun addressing a series of pleas contesting the Election Commission's decision to undertake a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the election-ready state of Bihar. The concerns revolve around potential irregularities, including the erroneous categorization of voters as either alive or deceased.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi listened to arguments led by senior advocate Kapil Sibal on behalf of RJD leader Manoj Jha, who pointed out inconsistencies within the voter lists. Meanwhile, the poll panel's representative, advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, acknowledged some flaws but emphasized these could be corrected within draft iterations.
The court directed the Election Commission to provide comprehensive data, emphasizing readiness to intervene if significant voter exclusions are detected. The revision process, which began with a draft roll on August 1, is under scrutiny with the final roll expected on September 30. Critics argue the procedure might disenfranchise millions of eligible voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Leaders Unite Against Misogynistic Remarks
IAF made no mistake, political leadership did by saying you cannot attack military infrastructure of Pak: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
Political leadership is extremely important as it gives directions to the armed forces: J P Nadda in Rajya Sabha.
Tariff Turmoil: India's Political Leaders Criticize Modi Amidst Trump's Trade Tariff
Political Leaders Demand Clarity on India's Geopolitical Stance