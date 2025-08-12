Left Menu

Brazen Jewellery Heist in Chandanagar: Deputy Manager Injured

Armed men robbed a jewellery store in Chandanagar, injuring the deputy manager. The culprits made away with silver jewellery, escaping on motorcycles. Police are investigating the incident which happened when the robbers threatened the staff after firing shots. The injured staff is receiving medical treatment.

Hyderabad | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:48 IST
Brazen Jewellery Heist in Chandanagar: Deputy Manager Injured
In a daring daylight robbery, unidentified armed men stormed a jewellery store in Chandanagar, injuring a deputy manager and making away with silver jewellery, authorities report.

The incident unfolded at approximately 10:35 AM on Tuesday when six to seven masked robbers entered the premises, brandished weapons, and demanded valuables, discharging two firearm rounds in the process.

Unable to access the store's safe, the culprits seized displayed silver jewellery and fled on motorcycles. An investigation is underway, with Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty at the scene to oversee operations. The injured deputy manager is receiving medical care.

