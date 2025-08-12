Brazen Jewellery Heist in Chandanagar: Deputy Manager Injured

In a daring daylight robbery, unidentified armed men stormed a jewellery store in Chandanagar, injuring a deputy manager and making away with silver jewellery, authorities report.

The incident unfolded at approximately 10:35 AM on Tuesday when six to seven masked robbers entered the premises, brandished weapons, and demanded valuables, discharging two firearm rounds in the process.

Unable to access the store's safe, the culprits seized displayed silver jewellery and fled on motorcycles. An investigation is underway, with Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty at the scene to oversee operations. The injured deputy manager is receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)