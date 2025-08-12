Tamil Nadu's Heartfelt Launch: Thayumanavar Scheme for Doorstep Ration Delivery

The Tamil Nadu government unveiled the 'Chief Minister's Thayumanavar Scheme' on Tuesday, targeting over 21 lakh beneficiaries with in-home ration delivery, primarily aiding senior citizens and the differently-abled. Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the scheme's significance, marking it a 'life-saving responsibility.'

The initiative involves comprehensive logistics, including vehicles flagged off by Stalin himself, to ensure essential commodities reach the targeted groups. It addresses challenges faced by the elderly accessing fair price shops and includes a budget allocation of Rs 30.16 crore, reflecting the state's commitment to welfare.

Operational across 34,809 fair price shops, the scheme exemplifies Tamil Nadu's leadership in innovative delivery solutions. The approach includes bi-monthly deliveries on weekends, equipped with e-PoS systems to streamline distribution. Previously, the ruling DMK party launched similar welfare programs, strengthening home-based public service models, particularly in health care.

