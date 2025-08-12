Left Menu

Cry of the Stands: Emma Raducanu Faces Unusual Interruption at Cincinnati Open

Emma Raducanu's Cincinnati Open match against Aryna Sabalenka saw an unexpected interruption by a crying child in the audience. The incident prompted Raducanu to address the chair umpire, though the play resumed with no child removal. Despite winning the game momentarily, Raducanu was ultimately defeated.

Emma Raducanu encountered an unusual disturbance during her Cincinnati Open clash with Aryna Sabalenka, as a crying child in the stands momentarily halted play. The British tennis player appealed to the chair umpire for action, expressing frustration over the loud disruptions.

As the racket continued, Raducanu questioned the umpire on potential solutions, leading to a dialogue on whether the child should be removed. The chair umpire, though incredulous, sought clarification from Raducanu and the audience, but decided against removing the child immediately.

Despite the interruption, Raducanu regained focus enough to win the subsequent game, leveling the score at 4-4. However, Sabalenka's prowess proved too strong, as she triumphed over Raducanu and advanced to face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the tournament's last 16.

