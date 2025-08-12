Left Menu

Malaysia-Led Effort Advocates for Peace and Aid for Rohingya Refugees

Malaysia and regional partners will send a delegation to Myanmar seeking peace and humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced this during Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus's visit. Five cooperation pacts were signed between Malaysia and Bangladesh during the visit.

Malaysia, along with regional partners, is set to dispatch a delegation to Myanmar in a bid to promote peace and provide humanitarian aid for the Rohingya refugees situated in Bangladesh. The announcement was made by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday.

The initiative comes as Bangladesh currently hosts over a million Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, the world's largest refugee settlement. Anwar's comments coincided with a three-day visit by Bangladesh's interim leader, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to Malaysia.

Anwar expressed that securing peace in Myanmar and providing immediate humanitarian assistance to suffering refugees and earthquake victims is a top priority. The mission, coordinated by Malaysia's foreign minister, alongside counterparts from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand, underscores ASEAN's commitment to addressing the Rohingya crisis.

