Controversy Erupts Over Juvenile Status in Pune Porsche Crash

Pune police have taken their battle to a sessions court after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) denied their plea to try a 17-year-old involved in a fatal Porsche crash as an adult. The incident, which occurred in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, involved the juvenile, the son of a prominent real estate developer, driving under the influence and lethally colliding with two IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.

The JJB ruled that the crime did not qualify as 'heinous,' and thus, the juvenile could not be tried as an adult. This decision contradicts police efforts to classify the case as exceptional, arguing the accused comprehended the repercussions of his actions. Advocate Sarthi Pansare stated the necessity for a psychological assessment, possible only if the juvenile is tried as an adult.

The defense highlighted a Supreme Court judgment in the Shilpa Mittal case, pointing out legal definitions of heinous crimes. The juvenile, who initially received bail under minimal conditions, has faced public backlash. The Bombay High Court later ordered his release from an observation home, citing illegal detention under juvenile law provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)