Karnataka's SIT Probe Sparks Legislative Assembly Debate

The opposition BJP in Karnataka has demanded a statement from Home Minister G Parameshwara regarding the status of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala. The ongoing probe, initiated in response to local pressure, has raised tensions and allegations of religious attacks.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed heated debate as the opposition BJP pressed Home Minister G Parameshwara for a statement on the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) inquiry into alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala. The probe follows claims by a former sanitation worker of forced burials and evidence of sexual assaults over two decades.

Amid arguments, the Speaker called for an end to further discourse under Zero Hour, suggesting the matter be revisited on Wednesday. BJP MLA Sunil Kumar expressed concerns about potential damage to the sanctity of Dharmasthala, citing misleading social media narratives. He emphasized the need for a definitive statement from the government to curb ongoing speculation.

Home Minister Parameshwara reiterated that an official statement would be released once the SIT concludes its investigation and submits a report. The opposition, however, pushed for an interim report, highlighting the witness's enigmatic presence and urging the government to ensure transparency in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

