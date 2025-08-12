South Africa Invests in Youth to Secure Future of Aviation Industry

South Africa is taking decisive steps to build a new generation of aviation professionals, ensuring the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of the industry both locally and across Africa. Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, has unveiled a range of initiatives that offer young people from diverse backgrounds structured pathways into the aviation sector, backed by strong educational frameworks, financial assistance, and mentorship programmes.

Speaking at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit in Durban on Tuesday, Creecy said the government’s approach prioritises inclusivity and accessibility. The programmes, run by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), and Air Traffic Navigation Services, target disadvantaged youth and equip them for careers such as pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians, aeronautical engineers, air traffic controllers, airport managers, and other specialised roles.

Building Careers and Breaking Barriers

The support provided includes structured training programmes, bursaries, learnerships, and internships — with a particular emphasis on gender equity in historically male-dominated fields. Creecy said these measures were designed to reflect South Africa’s demographic diversity while advancing the country’s transformation agenda.

“As seasoned aviation workers retire and the demand for skilled professionals grows, we must ensure that young people, especially across Africa, are prepared to step into these roles,” Creecy stressed.

Globally, ICAO forecasts a demand for over two million qualified aviation personnel by 2030, making skills development in this sector an urgent priority.

Economic Impact and Growth Targets

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), air transport contributed approximately USD 5.7 billion (R105.4 billion) to South Africa’s GDP in 2023, representing 1.5% of the national economy and supporting 46,000 jobs — including 27,000 licensed aviation professionals.

The Department of Transport has set ambitious targets: by 2029, the ACSA network aims to handle 42 million passengers and 1.2 million tons of air-freight annually. These goals will be supported by expanding and upgrading airports, creating new cargo terminals, streamlining passenger services, and improving connectivity across South Africa and the broader Southern African region.

The Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), is expected to further boost job creation and economic integration across the continent.

Partnerships for Skills Development

Creecy highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in overcoming the high cost of aviation training, which remains a barrier for many aspiring professionals. She praised airlines such as FlySafair and Airlink for collaborating with SACAA to absorb trainees, providing them with valuable on-the-job experience and flying hours.

Government agencies like the South African Air Force (SAAF) and South African Police Service (SAPS) Air Wing were commended for demonstrating aviation’s critical role in public service. Industry-linked programmes, including the South African Airways (SAA) Cadet Pilot Programme, the Denel Technical Academy, Armscor, and SAAB, have also been instrumental in cultivating technical and engineering expertise.

The Transport Education Training Authority plays a key role by providing ongoing funding to ensure potential talent is not lost due to financial constraints. Non-profit organisations such as Sakhikamva Foundation, Aviation Development Africa, The Children’s Flight, and the Girl Fly Programme in Africa further complement these initiatives by inspiring young people to pursue careers in aviation.

Global Collaboration for a Skilled Workforce

South Africa is an active member of the Global Aviation and Aerospace Skills Taskforce (GAAST), an international coalition working to address workforce shortages and ensure industry resilience. GAAST collaborates with ICAO’s Next Generation of Aviation Professionals programme to share best practices, promote diversity, and adapt training to emerging technologies, evolving safety standards, and decarbonisation goals.

Creecy concluded by urging industry leaders to continue investing in youth, stating: “The future of aviation depends on the talent we nurture today. By breaking down barriers, funding training, and building strong partnerships, we can secure not only the future of the industry but also contribute to South Africa’s broader economic growth and transformation.”