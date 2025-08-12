The Ukrainian military is currently entrenched in intense combat operations near the pivotal cities of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. On Tuesday, officials confirmed that reserves have been mobilized to halt incursions by small units of Russian soldiers.

A statement by the General Staff highlighted ongoing efforts to neutralize Russian troop movements. Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed some groups attempting to circumvent defensive positions, while others continue to face opposition.

The situation underscores the relentless nature of the conflict as Ukraine strives to maintain control and thwart enemy advances in these strategic areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)