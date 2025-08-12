Left Menu

Ukraine Stands Firm in Fierce Combat Near Pokrovsk

Ukrainian military forces are facing intense combat near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia, deploying reserves to counteract Russian troop advances. The General Staff reported some Russian groups attempting to breach defenses have been neutralized while others remain actively engaged.

  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military is currently entrenched in intense combat operations near the pivotal cities of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. On Tuesday, officials confirmed that reserves have been mobilized to halt incursions by small units of Russian soldiers.

A statement by the General Staff highlighted ongoing efforts to neutralize Russian troop movements. Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed some groups attempting to circumvent defensive positions, while others continue to face opposition.

The situation underscores the relentless nature of the conflict as Ukraine strives to maintain control and thwart enemy advances in these strategic areas.

