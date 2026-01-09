Russian Troops Seize Control in Zaporizhzhia
Russian forces have captured the village of Zelenyi in southeastern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian Defence Ministry announced. It also reported conducting four large-scale strikes on Ukrainian military and energy facilities, drone launch sites, and ammunition depots from January 3 to 9. Reuters has yet to verify these claims.
In a strategic advancement, Russian troops took control of the village of Zelenyi, located in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, as announced by the Defence Ministry on Friday.
During the early days of January, the Ministry of Defence also confirmed four coordinated group offensives on various Ukrainian military and energy infrastructures, including drone facilities and ammunition depots.
At this time, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the details of these battlefield developments.
