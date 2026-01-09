Russian Troops Seize Control in Zaporizhzhia

In a strategic advancement, Russian troops took control of the village of Zelenyi, located in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, as announced by the Defence Ministry on Friday.

During the early days of January, the Ministry of Defence also confirmed four coordinated group offensives on various Ukrainian military and energy infrastructures, including drone facilities and ammunition depots.

At this time, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the details of these battlefield developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)