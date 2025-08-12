India Marks International Youth Day 2025 with Focus on Volunteerism and Leadership

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with Miranda House, University of Delhi, celebrated International Youth Day 2025 on Tuesday with an inspiring showcase of youth-driven initiatives, international cooperation, and the power of volunteerism in shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future.

The event, held on the vibrant campus of Miranda House in New Delhi, attracted youth volunteers, students, international organisation representatives, and senior government officials. This year’s theme, “Volunteerism and Youth Leadership (Impact of Volunteering)”, placed a spotlight on how structured youth engagement can drive nation-building, promote community development, and strengthen global cooperation.

A Strong Start with Purpose

The celebration began with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony, followed by an inaugural address by Professor (Dr.) Bijayalaxmi Nanda, Principal of Miranda House, who praised the active participation of students in socially impactful projects.

In her keynote address, Dr. Pallavi Jain Govil, Secretary of the Department of Youth Affairs, underscored the vital role of India’s youth in advancing peace, sustainability, and equity. Introducing the concept of “glocal volunteering” — thinking globally while acting locally — she highlighted the transformative potential of the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform. Launched in 2023 by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, MY Bharat now has over 1.80 crore registered users, offering structured engagement opportunities, leadership training, and connections to causes aligned with both national priorities and global goals.

Student-Led Environmental and Safety Campaigns

Miranda House students presented the outcomes of their pre-event initiatives, which included:

E-waste Collection Drive (4–11 August 2025) to promote responsible recycling.

Clean, Green, and Safe Campus Drive, integrating cleanliness, tree plantation, and campus safety audits.

Creative Competitions on themes of sustainability, civic engagement, and leadership.

These initiatives demonstrated the students’ commitment to environmental stewardship, sustainable practices, and creating safer educational spaces.

Panel Discussions: Building Global Youth Networks

Two high-level panel discussions formed the core of the event’s intellectual exchanges:

"Young Voices, Shared Futures: Reimagining Global Youth Action" – Featured Shri Nitesh Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, alongside senior representatives from UNFPA, UNDP, UN Women, and UNICEF. The discussion explored youth diplomacy, inclusive governance models, and frameworks for collaborative decision-making that transcend national boundaries. "Volunteering as a Catalyst for Global Cooperation" – Examined the role of cross-border youth engagement, intercultural exchange, and international volunteer cooperation in addressing shared challenges.

Cultural Expressions and Recognition

The Miranda House Dramatics Society staged an engaging performance titled "The Voices of Change", capturing the essence of youth leadership and volunteerism as forces for constructive social transformation. Awards and certificates were presented to students who had demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment in the pre-event activities.

Global Support for Indian Youth Initiatives

Ms. Cynthia McCaffrey, UN India Resident Coordinator and UNICEF Representative to India, praised India’s youth engagement efforts, calling volunteering “a proven and impactful approach” that is “in the blood and veins of India.” She highlighted the MY Bharat platform’s mobilisation of over nine million volunteers in areas such as climate action, health, hygiene, and pandemic response.

Shri Nitesh Kumar Mishra described volunteerism as “the bridge that connects hearts, builds trust, and ignites change,” stressing the Ministry’s focus on building a national network of youth leaders for Viksit Bharat @2047. His priorities include:

Strengthening partnerships with educational institutions.

Raising awareness of volunteerism’s value among students and faculty.

Empowering youth to take on civic leadership roles alongside government.

A Vision for the Future

The celebration underscored the Government of India’s vision of harnessing the country’s demographic dividend through meaningful youth participation in volunteer-driven community service. This approach aligns with national and global sustainable development goals, positioning India as a global leader in youth-centric policy, innovation, and international cooperation.

Through initiatives like MY Bharat and collaborations with UN agencies, academia, private sector partners, and civil society, the Department of Youth Affairs continues to invest in empowering young citizens to become catalysts for transformative social change.