Historic Arrest: Former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee Detained
South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee has been arrested on charges of graft, including stock fraud and bribery, following a court warrant. She is accused of not disclosing luxury items and accepting bribes from religious groups. Her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, is also in jail.
In a historic legal development, South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee has been detained following a court-issued arrest warrant late Tuesday, as per Yonhap news agency. She's accused of multiple graft-related charges, becoming the country's only former first lady to be incarcerated.
Kim Keon Hee, clad in a black suit, was seen bowing upon arrival at the court but refrained from making any public statements. The arrest followed an ongoing investigation involving allegations of stock fraud, bribery, and illegal influence peddling, with prosecutors concerned about potential evidence tampering.
The former first lady is alleged to have not declared valuable items, such as a Van Cleef pendant, in her financial disclosures. Her incarceration follows the detention of her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces serious charges of insurrection, punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty.
