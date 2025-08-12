Left Menu

Historic Arrest: Former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee Detained

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee has been arrested on charges of graft, including stock fraud and bribery, following a court warrant. She is accused of not disclosing luxury items and accepting bribes from religious groups. Her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, is also in jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:16 IST
Historic Arrest: Former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee Detained

In a historic legal development, South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee has been detained following a court-issued arrest warrant late Tuesday, as per Yonhap news agency. She's accused of multiple graft-related charges, becoming the country's only former first lady to be incarcerated.

Kim Keon Hee, clad in a black suit, was seen bowing upon arrival at the court but refrained from making any public statements. The arrest followed an ongoing investigation involving allegations of stock fraud, bribery, and illegal influence peddling, with prosecutors concerned about potential evidence tampering.

The former first lady is alleged to have not declared valuable items, such as a Van Cleef pendant, in her financial disclosures. Her incarceration follows the detention of her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces serious charges of insurrection, punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025