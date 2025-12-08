Left Menu

Bribery Charges Thrust Ecuadorean Ex-President Moreno Into Trial

Former Ecuadorean president, Lenin Moreno, is facing trial over bribery allegations linked to the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant project. The accusations involve Moreno, his family, and associates, with Sinohydro allegedly paying $76 million in bribes. Moreno, residing in Paraguay, denies the charges, complicating legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:56 IST
bribery

In a significant judicial development, an Ecuadorean judge on Monday ordered former president Lenin Moreno to trial over alleged bribery charges associated with the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric project. This move stems from accusations first leveled by prosecutors in March 2023, linking Moreno and several family members to substantial bribes received during the plant's construction.

The allegations involve the Chinese company Sinohydro, the plant's builder, which reportedly facilitated payments amounting to $76 million between 2009 and 2018. Moreno, who was both vice president and later president during key periods of this project, has persistently refuted the claims. His current residence in Paraguay adds complexity to the upcoming legal procedures.

In response to the charges, Moreno conveyed through social media that the attorney general's office lacks conclusive evidence of his involvement in bribery, urging against what he deemed a 'great injustice.' Despite technical issues plaguing the plant since its 2016 operation inception, the legal wheels continue to turn, with Moreno being called to account in Ecuador's National Court of Justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

