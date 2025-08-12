Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwarts Terror Attack Plan by ISI-Backed Module

Punjab Police have dismantled a terror module of Babbar Khalsa International, backed by Pakistan's ISI, arresting five operatives including juveniles in Rajasthan. The operatives were planning grenade attacks around Independence Day. Weapons were recovered, and one suspect was injured in crossfire. Investigations continue to uncover more links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, Punjab Police announced the dismantling of a terror module supported by Pakistan's ISI. This module, affiliated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), was thwarted with the arrest of five individuals, including three juveniles, in Rajasthan.

The suspects were originally instructed to execute grenade attacks targeting the run-up to Independence Day. Assisting in the operation, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar collaborated with SBS Nagar Police, leading to the recovery of firearms and explosives.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav disclosed that further attacks were planned before their intervention. The suspects reportedly received directives from Zeeshan Akhtar and Mannu Agwan, operating under Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, who is based in Pakistan. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the wider network and potential future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

