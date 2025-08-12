Left Menu

Mothers' Plea Amid Gaza Offensive: Fears for Israeli Hostages' Lives

Mothers of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza fear for their sons' safety as Israel plans a new offensive. These concerns were voiced in Geneva, where the mothers appealed for international intervention. Humanitarian groups note rising malnutrition in Gaza amid ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:05 IST
Mothers of Israeli hostages, appearing visibly distressed, have raised alarms over their sons' safety as Israel prepares for a new offensive in Gaza. A recent Hamas video has heightened these fears, showing one hostage emaciated.

Israeli plans to seize Gaza City are met with criticism, as bombardment continues. Concerns mount that hostages may face severe reprisals. "I'm afraid," confessed Viki Cohen, whose son Nimrod is among the captured, in Geneva for talks with the Red Cross.

Humanitarian groups report increasing malnutrition in Gaza, with both hostages and the broader population affected. As pressure mounts, negotiations for a hostage release remain crucial amid ongoing hostilities.

