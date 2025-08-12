Heated Debate in UP Assembly Over Jal Jeevan Mission

The Uttar Pradesh assembly saw a fiery debate during Question Hour, sparked by Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh's challenge to Samajwadi Party MLA Faheem Irfan to 'swear on your wife' regarding water supply issues in his village. This exchange marked the second day of the monsoon session.

MLA Irfan condemned the state's execution of the Jal Jeevan Mission, citing discontinuation of handpump facilities, infrastructure damage, and road disruptions. He argued that many water tanks have collapsed, pointing to severe deficiencies in the scheme's implementation.

Swatantra Dev Singh countered by asking Irfan to swear on his wife, asserting that he would resign if Irfan's claims were true. The heated discussion concluded with Singh reassuring the assembly that any complaints about the project's progress would be thoroughly investigated.

