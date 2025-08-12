Left Menu

Violent Eviction Clash in Shambhupura: Police Attacked

A clash erupted in Shambhupura during an eviction drive where villagers attacked police officers with stones. Four officers and a Kota Development Authority official sustained injuries. The eviction aimed to free 300 bighas of encroached land valued at Rs 60 crore for a new housing project.

  India

A tense confrontation erupted in the Shambhupura area on Tuesday when villagers retaliated against a police party conducting an eviction drive, launching stones in protest. The incident left four officers and an official from the Kota Development Authority with injuries.

The altercation unfolded over the attempted removal of encroachments covering approximately 300 bighas of land, which authorities claim are valued at Rs 60 crore. This tract of land is intended to be developed into a new housing society.

The police, under the direction of KDA Commissioner Harphool Singh Yadav, faced resistance from a group of about 50-60 villagers, who fiercely opposed the clearing efforts and damaged property, including a JCB excavator.

