Court Upholds Arkansas Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors

In a landmark decision, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an Arkansas statute that bans transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming treatments, including puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery.

Reversing a lower court's ruling, the 8-2 verdict aligns with the Supreme Court's recent stance on similar legislation in Tennessee, asserting the Arkansas law does not infringe on transgender minors' constitutional rights. The court also addressed whether these bans impinge on parents' rights, concluding parental claims lack historical precedent.

Circuit Judge Jane Kelly dissented, criticizing the decision's lack of evidence and its adverse impact on transgender individuals. Arkansas was the first state to implement such a ban in 2021, setting a legislative trend across the U.S., with 25 states now enforcing similar bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)