Left Menu

Court Upholds Arkansas Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors

A federal appeals court has upheld an Arkansas law prohibiting gender-affirming care for transgender minors, overturning a previous ruling. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, with an 8-2 decision, agreed with Arkansas' claim that the law doesn't violate equal protection rights. The decision sparked significant controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 01:15 IST
Court Upholds Arkansas Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an Arkansas statute that bans transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming treatments, including puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery.

Reversing a lower court's ruling, the 8-2 verdict aligns with the Supreme Court's recent stance on similar legislation in Tennessee, asserting the Arkansas law does not infringe on transgender minors' constitutional rights. The court also addressed whether these bans impinge on parents' rights, concluding parental claims lack historical precedent.

Circuit Judge Jane Kelly dissented, criticizing the decision's lack of evidence and its adverse impact on transgender individuals. Arkansas was the first state to implement such a ban in 2021, setting a legislative trend across the U.S., with 25 states now enforcing similar bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025