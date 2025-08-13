Court Upholds Arkansas Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
A federal appeals court has upheld an Arkansas law prohibiting gender-affirming care for transgender minors, overturning a previous ruling. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, with an 8-2 decision, agreed with Arkansas' claim that the law doesn't violate equal protection rights. The decision sparked significant controversy.
In a landmark decision, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an Arkansas statute that bans transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming treatments, including puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery.
Reversing a lower court's ruling, the 8-2 verdict aligns with the Supreme Court's recent stance on similar legislation in Tennessee, asserting the Arkansas law does not infringe on transgender minors' constitutional rights. The court also addressed whether these bans impinge on parents' rights, concluding parental claims lack historical precedent.
Circuit Judge Jane Kelly dissented, criticizing the decision's lack of evidence and its adverse impact on transgender individuals. Arkansas was the first state to implement such a ban in 2021, setting a legislative trend across the U.S., with 25 states now enforcing similar bans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
