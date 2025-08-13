Justice for 41: Convictions in Tragic Guatemalan Youth Facility Fire
A Guatemalan judge convicted six people for their roles in the 2017 fire at a facility for at-risk youth that led to the deaths of 41 girls. Sentences range from six to 25 years, and the judge ordered an investigation into former President Jimmy Morales's involvement.
A Guatemalan judge has delivered convictions in the tragic case involving the deaths of 41 girls in a 2017 fire at a youth facility marred by past abuse allegations. The convictions implicate six individuals, all claiming innocence, with prison terms varying from six to 25 years for crimes ranging from manslaughter to abuse of authority.
In a bold move, Judge Ingrid Cifuentes has also directed an investigation into former President Jimmy Morales, questioning his decision to deploy police at the facility. This significant step follows prosecutors' calls for sentences as severe as 131 years for the accused, who include several former government officials tasked with child protection.
The disaster at the Virgen de la Asuncion Safe Home, 14 miles from Guatemala City, was sparked by a girl igniting a foam mattress after being locked in a bathroom-less room for hours. The ensuing blaze resulted in the deaths and injuries of numerous young girls, mainly there through court orders due to issues like abuse or migration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
