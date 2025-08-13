Army Sergeant Charged in Shooting Spree at Fort Stewart

A U.S. Army sergeant has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident at Fort Stewart in Georgia, where five soldiers were injured. Sgt. Quornelius Radford, 28, was also charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence, as one victim was his romantic partner.

Radford was detained after firing on his supply unit members with a personal firearm. The charges include six attempts of murder, noting he missed one target. The Army has withheld victims' identities, and the motive is currently unknown.

Following the attack, soldiers swiftly responded, administering first aid until help arrived. Their efforts were commended by Brig. Gen. John Lubas, and six soldiers received awards for their actions during the incident.