Bravery on the Line: Fatal Firefight in Uri Sector
An Army soldier was killed while thwarting an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. The incident occurred in the Churunda area of Baramulla district, where the military is still conducting a counter-operation to ensure the border's security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:51 IST
An Army soldier tragically lost his life in a firefight as he and fellow troops successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.
The incident unfolded in the Churunda area, nestled within the Baramulla district of north Kashmir, where the armed forces engaged in a fierce exchange of gunfire with infiltrators.
The military operation to secure the region is still underway, with further details yet to emerge from the ongoing counter mission.
