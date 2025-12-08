Left Menu

Jammu's Unprecedented Development: A New Era of Modernization and Resilience

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha outlined unprecedented development in the region, emphasizing infrastructure upgrades for poor areas. New, prefab homes for 350 families, affected by natural calamities and Pakistani shelling, were announced, supported by NGO HRDS-India. The initiative includes insurance and health benefits for beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:54 IST
Jammu's Unprecedented Development: A New Era of Modernization and Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the unprecedented development seen across Jammu, focusing on infrastructure improvements for economically disadvantaged regions. The administration has significantly aided poor communities over the last half-decade, bringing newfound resilience and modernization to the region.

Speaking after laying the foundation for innovative housing solutions for 350 families impacted by recent calamities and Operation Sindoor, Sinha attributed the progress to the collaboration with NGO HRDS-India. The Rs 35 crore project promises efficient, modern housing and delivers comprehensive welfare benefits to ensure sustainable rehabilitation.

The swift completion of urban infrastructure projects and robust citizen services underscores Jammu's growth trajectory. Sinha praised the collaborative efforts of local and central agencies in disaster response, marking a crucial chapter in building Jammu's inclusive future. The initiative promises long-term support through health checks and life insurance for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025