Jammu's Unprecedented Development: A New Era of Modernization and Resilience
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha outlined unprecedented development in the region, emphasizing infrastructure upgrades for poor areas. New, prefab homes for 350 families, affected by natural calamities and Pakistani shelling, were announced, supported by NGO HRDS-India. The initiative includes insurance and health benefits for beneficiaries.
In a landmark announcement, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the unprecedented development seen across Jammu, focusing on infrastructure improvements for economically disadvantaged regions. The administration has significantly aided poor communities over the last half-decade, bringing newfound resilience and modernization to the region.
Speaking after laying the foundation for innovative housing solutions for 350 families impacted by recent calamities and Operation Sindoor, Sinha attributed the progress to the collaboration with NGO HRDS-India. The Rs 35 crore project promises efficient, modern housing and delivers comprehensive welfare benefits to ensure sustainable rehabilitation.
The swift completion of urban infrastructure projects and robust citizen services underscores Jammu's growth trajectory. Sinha praised the collaborative efforts of local and central agencies in disaster response, marking a crucial chapter in building Jammu's inclusive future. The initiative promises long-term support through health checks and life insurance for affected families.
