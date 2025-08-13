Left Menu

Lakshmi Manchu's Role in Betting Scandal Under ED Scrutiny

Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about her involvement in an illegal online betting and gambling case linked to certain platforms. She, along with other prominent actors, allegedly endorsed these platforms, which are accused of generating illicit funds.

  • India

In the latest developments in a high-profile money laundering case, Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning. The probe is connected to illegal online betting and gambling operations facilitated by certain platforms.

The ED had summoned Lakshmi and three other actors, including Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rana Daggubati. All have been under investigation for allegedly promoting online betting apps that reportedly amassed illicit funds running into crores of rupees.

The enforcement agency's interrogation comes after it took cognizance of multiple FIRs filed across different states. While some celebrities have defended their endorsements, stating the legality of gaming apps, the ED remains focused on unraveling the financial trail linked to these activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

