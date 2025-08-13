Odisha Schoolgirl Gangrape: Five Arrests as Investigation Unfolds

The Odisha police forcefully intervened on Wednesday, apprehending four additional suspects in a distressing case of gangrape involving a 15-year-old schoolgirl in Kendrapara district.

As the investigation progresses, the total count of suspects in custody now stands at five, including a 29-year-old relative of the survivor who is suspected of orchestrating the heinous act by luring the victim into an isolated environment.

Identified as the principal offender, Happy Mallick, the student's paternal aunt, has been detained. The group faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for their alleged actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)