Odisha Schoolgirl Gangrape: Five Arrests as Investigation Unfolds
In Odisha's Kendrapara district, police have arrested a total of five individuals in connection to the gangrape of a 15-year-old schoolgirl. The prime accused is the victim's paternal aunt, who allegedly lured the girl to a secluded spot where the crime occurred. The arrests were made under various legal sections.
The Odisha police forcefully intervened on Wednesday, apprehending four additional suspects in a distressing case of gangrape involving a 15-year-old schoolgirl in Kendrapara district.
As the investigation progresses, the total count of suspects in custody now stands at five, including a 29-year-old relative of the survivor who is suspected of orchestrating the heinous act by luring the victim into an isolated environment.
Identified as the principal offender, Happy Mallick, the student's paternal aunt, has been detained. The group faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for their alleged actions.
