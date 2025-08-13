Major Bust in Punjab: Drug and Arms Smuggling Ring Dismantled

A significant breakthrough in Punjab's crime landscape unfolded as police in Jalandhar arrested five individuals allegedly operating a narcotics and arms smuggling network.

The operation, spearheaded by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, resulted in the confiscation of 1.50 kg of heroin and seven weapons from the suspects' possession.

This successful bust marks a pivotal blow to the illegal drug and arms trade in the region, signaling the authorities' commitment to disrupting criminal networks and ensuring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)