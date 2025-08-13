Major Bust in Punjab: Drug and Arms Smuggling Ring Dismantled
In Jalandhar, Punjab, police have arrested five individuals allegedly involved in a sophisticated drug and arms smuggling network. The operation led by DGP Gaurav Yadav resulted in the confiscation of 1.50 kg of heroin and seven weapons, delivering a critical setback to the illegal operations in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant breakthrough in Punjab's crime landscape unfolded as police in Jalandhar arrested five individuals allegedly operating a narcotics and arms smuggling network.
The operation, spearheaded by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, resulted in the confiscation of 1.50 kg of heroin and seven weapons from the suspects' possession.
This successful bust marks a pivotal blow to the illegal drug and arms trade in the region, signaling the authorities' commitment to disrupting criminal networks and ensuring public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jalandhar
- Punjab
- drug smuggling
- arms smuggling
- narcotics
- heroin
- DGP Gaurav Yadav
- arrests
- police
- crime
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drone Drops: Heroin Seizures Surge at Jammu Border
Drone Drops Narcotics in Jammu: Police Foil Smuggling Attempt
Major Crackdown on Narcotics Smuggling in Mangaluru
Major Drug Bust in Mizoram: Police Seize Record Rs 350 Crore Worth of Meth and Heroin
Major Drug Bust in Assam: Rs 7 Crore Worth of Narcotics Seized