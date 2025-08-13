Left Menu

Major Bust in Punjab: Drug and Arms Smuggling Ring Dismantled

In Jalandhar, Punjab, police have arrested five individuals allegedly involved in a sophisticated drug and arms smuggling network. The operation led by DGP Gaurav Yadav resulted in the confiscation of 1.50 kg of heroin and seven weapons, delivering a critical setback to the illegal operations in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant breakthrough in Punjab's crime landscape unfolded as police in Jalandhar arrested five individuals allegedly operating a narcotics and arms smuggling network.

The operation, spearheaded by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, resulted in the confiscation of 1.50 kg of heroin and seven weapons from the suspects' possession.

This successful bust marks a pivotal blow to the illegal drug and arms trade in the region, signaling the authorities' commitment to disrupting criminal networks and ensuring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

