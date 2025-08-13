Left Menu

Closure of Abattoirs: A Political Controversy in Maharashtra

The BJP claims that the policy to close abattoirs on Independence Day was initiated in Maharashtra by Sharad Pawar in 1988. The party questions current opposition figures, Jitendra Awhad and Aaditya Thackeray, about their stance on this policy. Awhad and Thackeray, opposing current closures, criticize state orders and plan public opposition.

  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sparked a political row over the closure of abattoirs on Independence Day, citing its origins with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar in 1988. BJP's chief spokesperson, Keshav Upadhye, challenged NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray on their silence regarding the policy's history.

As municipal bodies across Maharashtra order closures of meat shops due to religious observances, Upadhye suggests hypocrisy by opposition leaders who were quiet during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's tenure when similar practices were in place. Awhad and Thackeray have since criticized these closures, arguing for personal freedom in food choices.

With the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporations mandating such closures, tensions rise as Aaditya Thackeray demands accountability for unrelated civic issues, while Awhad threatens a mutton party protest against the bans.

