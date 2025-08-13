Left Menu

Russia's Unwavering Stance: Ukraine Withdrawal Demands

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Alexei Fadeev reaffirmed Russia's unchanged stance on ending the Ukraine war, originally outlined by President Putin in June 2024. Russia demands Ukraine's full withdrawal from four disputed regions, which Russia claims but hasn't fully controlled.

Updated: 13-08-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:42 IST
  • Russia

Russia's unaltered stance regarding the Ukraine conflict was reiterated on Wednesday by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Alexei Fadeev. This position, initially established by President Vladimir Putin in June 2024, calls for Ukraine's complete withdrawal from four regions Russia asserts as its territory.

Despite Russia's claim, it does not fully control these regions, underscoring the complexity of the territorial dispute. The demand has formed a core condition in Russia's approach to de-escalating the prolonged conflict.

Fadeev's statement emphasized the consistency of Russia's position, keeping in line with prior declarations, and highlighting Moscow's strategic goals in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

