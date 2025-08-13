Russia's unaltered stance regarding the Ukraine conflict was reiterated on Wednesday by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Alexei Fadeev. This position, initially established by President Vladimir Putin in June 2024, calls for Ukraine's complete withdrawal from four regions Russia asserts as its territory.

Despite Russia's claim, it does not fully control these regions, underscoring the complexity of the territorial dispute. The demand has formed a core condition in Russia's approach to de-escalating the prolonged conflict.

Fadeev's statement emphasized the consistency of Russia's position, keeping in line with prior declarations, and highlighting Moscow's strategic goals in the region.

