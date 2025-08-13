Estonia Expels Russian Diplomat Amid Tensions: A Diplomatic Standoff Intensifies

In a significant diplomatic move, Estonia has ordered the expulsion of a Russian diplomat accused of violating sanctions and committing other state crimes.

The Baltic nation's foreign ministry announced the decision on Wednesday, marking an escalation in the strained relations with Moscow.

Named persona non grata, the diplomat, a first secretary from the Russian embassy in Tallinn, now faces expulsion, with Moscow promising retaliatory actions.

This incident underscores the intensifying diplomatic breakdown following Russia's extensive military actions in Ukraine which began in 2022.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized the Russian embassy's ongoing meddling in Estonia's internal matters as unacceptable. Meanwhile, an Estonian citizen faces conviction linked to the case, though specific charges and details of the sanctions violated were not disclosed.