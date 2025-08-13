Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Proposes New Management Bill for Banke Bihari Temple

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has introduced a significant piece of legislation, the Shri Banke Bihari Temple Trust Bill, 2025, during the ongoing monsoon session. The bill proposes the formation of a board of government-appointed trustees to manage the temple's affairs.

The board will comprise 11 nominated members and seven ex-officio members, including officials and distinguished individuals related to Vaishnav and Sanatan Dharma traditions. This move aims to enhance the temple's management, emphasizing the need for improved crowd control measures following past incidents.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the temple's global significance and the necessity for efficient management to cater to the numerous devotees visiting each year. The bill was introduced to replace an ordinance issued earlier, underscoring the urgency of the reform.

