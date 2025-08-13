Left Menu

Former Lifeguard Sentenced for Sexual Assault of Minor at Noida School

A POCSO court in Gautam Budhha Nagar district sentenced a former lifeguard to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor in 2018. The court also fined the convict and ordered the school to compensate the victim's family. The incident was confirmed through CCTV footage.

Updated: 13-08-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:34 IST
Former Lifeguard Sentenced for Sexual Assault of Minor at Noida School
A special POCSO court in Gautam Budhha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, has handed down a life sentence to a former lifeguard from a Greater Noida private school. The lifeguard was convicted of sexually assaulting a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in 2018.

The accused, identified as Chandidas from West Bengal, was taken into custody immediately after the court's verdict. In addition to the life sentence, the court imposed a penalty of Rs 24,000 on Chandidas. It also ruled that the DPS Society, which manages the school, must compensate the victim and her family with Rs 10 lakh for negligence, to be dispensed within a month through the District Legal Services Authority.

The child's father had filed a complaint at the Surajpur police station under section 376AB of the IPC and the POCSO Act in 2018. The crime took place on July 12, 2018, during a swimming lesson. The crime was confirmed after police reviewed CCTV footage, leading to the lifeguard's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

