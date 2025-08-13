Left Menu

Gangland Explosions: Arrest of Deepak Links India & Canada Crime Circuit

Delhi Police arrested Deepak in connection with bomb attacks on Chandigarh clubs in 2022. The blasts were linked to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. No casualties resulted, but Brar claimed responsibility. The arrest followed investigations involving CCTV footage and prior arrests in Haryana after an encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:48 IST
Gangland Explosions: Arrest of Deepak Links India & Canada Crime Circuit
Deepak
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended Deepak, a Faridkot resident, for alleged involvement in last year's bomb attacks on two Chandigarh clubs, one of which is associated with rapper Badshah.

The explosions on November 27 shattered glass windows but caused no casualties. The attacks were allegedly orchestrated by the Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who took to social media claiming responsibility. Police believe the operation was executed at Brar's behest.

Police investigations included analyzing CCTV footage, showing a suspect hurling bombs before escaping. Authorities previously arrested two men in Haryana following a chase, marking significant developments in the case. Deepak is currently being interrogated as further inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025