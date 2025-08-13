Gangland Explosions: Arrest of Deepak Links India & Canada Crime Circuit

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended Deepak, a Faridkot resident, for alleged involvement in last year's bomb attacks on two Chandigarh clubs, one of which is associated with rapper Badshah.

The explosions on November 27 shattered glass windows but caused no casualties. The attacks were allegedly orchestrated by the Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who took to social media claiming responsibility. Police believe the operation was executed at Brar's behest.

Police investigations included analyzing CCTV footage, showing a suspect hurling bombs before escaping. Authorities previously arrested two men in Haryana following a chase, marking significant developments in the case. Deepak is currently being interrogated as further inquiries continue.

