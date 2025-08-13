Hashem Abedi Faces New Charges for Attack on Prison Guards

Hashem Abedi, imprisoned for aiding in the 2017 Manchester Arena terror attack, has been charged anew, this time for assaulting prison guards. Abedi, whose brother Salman Abedi carried out the bombing, faces five charges following an April incident at HMP Frankland.

The accusations include three counts of attempted murder, alongside assault and possession of a weapon. Scheduled to appear in court on September 18, Abedi previously received a 55-year sentence for his involvement in the Manchester bombing that claimed 22 lives.

Libyan-born and raised in Manchester, the Abedi brothers orchestrated the bombing that also injured over 200 individuals, including children. The latest charges further spotlight Abedi's violent tendencies behind bars.