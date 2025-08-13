Left Menu

Hashem Abedi Faces New Charges for Attack on Prison Guards

Hashem Abedi, brother of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack bomber, has been charged with attempting to murder prison guards. The charges relate to an April incident at HMP Frankland jail. Already sentenced for his role in the Manchester attack, Abedi will face court again in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:29 IST
Hashem Abedi, imprisoned for aiding in the 2017 Manchester Arena terror attack, has been charged anew, this time for assaulting prison guards. Abedi, whose brother Salman Abedi carried out the bombing, faces five charges following an April incident at HMP Frankland.

The accusations include three counts of attempted murder, alongside assault and possession of a weapon. Scheduled to appear in court on September 18, Abedi previously received a 55-year sentence for his involvement in the Manchester bombing that claimed 22 lives.

Libyan-born and raised in Manchester, the Abedi brothers orchestrated the bombing that also injured over 200 individuals, including children. The latest charges further spotlight Abedi's violent tendencies behind bars.

