Ekurhuleni Mayor Vows to End Lawlessness Amid Germiston Evictions

The City of Ekurhuleni has reaffirmed its commitment to law enforcement and urban renewal in Germiston, following violent unrest and court-ordered evictions at Pharoe Park, a low-cost rental complex owned by the Ekurhuleni Housing Company (EHC).

Speaking to the media on site, Executive Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza stressed that the metro would not back down in its efforts to reclaim and redevelop the area as part of a broader urban regeneration strategy.

Urban Renewal and Development Plans

Xhakaza described Pharoe Park as a key site in the city’s urban renewal plans, with ambitions to attract new investment, improve infrastructure, and transform the precinct into a more sustainable and vibrant community.

“It’s not only about mobility. It’s about the type of facility we want to build there, including the type of investment we want there,” the Mayor said. “We will not give up. We will stand our ground with the community that is on the side of the law.”

He also expressed confidence that the municipality would establish a fair and sustainable housing system that benefits both current and future residents.

Maintaining Law and Order

The city has deployed the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) to the area to maintain stability and ensure that the eviction process is carried out lawfully. National police officers have also been assisting in operations.

On Tuesday, many residents could be seen salvaging their belongings after the municipality, supported by law enforcement, moved to evict non-paying tenants.

According to the city, the majority of residents had not been paying rent, prompting the legal action. The EHC maintains that rent collection is essential to keeping the complex financially viable and ensuring the upkeep of public housing assets.

Warning Against Illegal Electricity Connections

Mayor Xhakaza also issued a strong warning against illegal electricity connections, which he said were prevalent in the area and posed serious risks to both residents and the local economy.

“Illegal connections contribute to misuse of power and threaten the sustainability of the electricity supply we provide, not only to Germiston residents but also to industry,” he said. “The impact of illegal connections is huge.”

Balancing Development and Law Enforcement

The city’s approach to Pharoe Park is framed as a two-pronged strategy: enforcing legal obligations such as rent payments and utility compliance, while simultaneously investing in infrastructure and community development.

Officials argue that this approach is necessary to restore law and order, create safer living conditions, and make Germiston a more attractive destination for investors and new residents.

Mayor Xhakaza concluded by emphasising that the city’s efforts will be carried out in partnership with law-abiding community members, ensuring that redevelopment benefits those who contribute positively to the area’s future.