Tragedy on Mubarakpur Road: Smuggler's Car Leaves Woman Critically Injured

A serious accident involving a car loaded with illicit liquor left a woman critically injured in Delhi's Kanjhawala area. The victim, Indu Sharma, 38, was struck by the speeding vehicle Tuesday morning as she was accompanying her son to the school bus, according to police sources.

The incident occurred on Mubarakpur Road, where the smuggler's car hit Sharma from the side, resulting in severe injuries, including a fractured leg. Local residents immediately came to her aid and transported her to a nearby hospital. Medical professionals report her condition as critical.

Two men were reportedly in the car at the time of the crash and fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle nearby. The driver, Raju from Panipat, has been apprehended, while his accomplice remains at large. Police have charged the men under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigations suggest the car travelled from Mundka to Najafgarh to deliver its illicit cargo.

(With inputs from agencies.)