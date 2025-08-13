Global Leaders Rally Behind Ukraine in Crucial Pre-Summit Call

Donald Trump and European leaders, including Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy, convened via teleconference to strategize towards ending the ongoing war in Ukraine. The call, held ahead of Trump's significant summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, focused on securing a ceasefire and ensuring Ukraine's participation in all negotiations.

Leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed clear international consensus: Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable. Furthermore, they underscored that any agreements need Ukraine's endorsement. Despite Russia's posturing, robust security assurances remain a pivotal demand among the allies.

Voices across Europe, including Britain's Keir Starmer and NATO's Mark Rutte, reaffirmed their unequivocal support for Ukraine, highlighting a need for coordinated Western pressure on Russia. This united front, they believe, is crucial for achieving a just and lasting peace in the region, with Trump pledging to lead these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)