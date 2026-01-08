PM Modi Meets India’s Leading AI Start-Ups Ahead of India AI Impact Summit 2026

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level roundtable with India’s leading artificial intelligence start-ups at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, underscoring India’s accelerating rise as a global hub for ethical, inclusive, and scalable AI innovation.

The interaction comes ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in India next month, where the country is set to showcase its growing influence on the global AI landscape. Twelve Indian AI start-ups—selected through the AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge—participated in the roundtable, presenting breakthrough solutions spanning language technologies, healthcare, industrial analytics, generative AI, and advanced simulations.

Showcasing India’s Next-Generation AI Capabilities

The participating start-ups are building foundational technologies across a diverse spectrum: Indian language foundation models and multilingual large language models; speech-to-text, text-to-audio and text-to-video systems; generative 3D content for e-commerce, marketing and personalized experiences; AI-driven engineering simulations and material research; advanced analytics for enterprise decision-making; and cutting-edge healthcare diagnostics and medical research tools.

Collectively, these innovations highlight how Indian companies are not just adopting AI, but shaping its future applications for global scale—while remaining rooted in local realities.

India Emerging as a Global AI Innovation Anchor

Start-up leaders at the meeting lauded India’s strong policy push and ecosystem support for artificial intelligence, noting the rapid pace of innovation and the sector’s vast growth potential. They observed that the centre of gravity of AI innovation and deployment is increasingly shifting towards India, supported by a large talent pool, expanding digital infrastructure, and an enabling regulatory environment.

According to participants, India is now firmly positioned on the global AI map—not merely as a consumer of technology, but as a creator of globally relevant AI solutions.

“Made in India, Made for the World”

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence in society and emphasised India’s responsibility in shaping the future of the technology. He noted that the upcoming India AI Impact Summit will position India as a key global convener in the AI ecosystem.

The Prime Minister described Indian start-ups and AI entrepreneurs as co-architects of India’s future, stressing that the country has a unique ability to combine innovation with large-scale implementation. He called upon start-ups to build a distinct Indian AI model—one that embodies the vision of “Made in India, Made for the World.”

Ethical, Inclusive and Affordable AI as India’s Global Proposition

Prime Minister Modi underscored that global trust in India is one of the country’s greatest strengths and urged start-ups to ensure that Indian AI models are ethical, unbiased, transparent, and grounded in strong data privacy principles. He highlighted India’s potential to lead the world in affordable AI, inclusive AI, and frugal innovation, while promoting indigenous content and regional languages through technology.

He also encouraged Indian companies to aim for global leadership from India, shaping international standards through responsible innovation.

A Call to Action for Early Adopters and Global Partners

With India preparing to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the government’s engagement with homegrown AI pioneers signals a decisive push to accelerate real-world adoption of Indian AI solutions. Early adopters—across industry, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and governance—are being encouraged to collaborate with Indian AI start-ups to pilot, deploy, and scale next-generation technologies.

Global enterprises, investors, and policymakers are invited to engage with India’s fast-growing AI ecosystem at the Summit and beyond, as the country positions itself as a trusted partner in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

Participants

The meeting was attended by CEOs, founders, and senior leaders from Avataar, BharatGen, Fractal, Gan, Genloop, Gnani, Intellihealth, Sarvam, Shodh AI, Soket AI, Tech Mahindra, and Zenteiq. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Shri Jitin Prasada were also present.