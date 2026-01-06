Triumphant Dragons Rise to HIL Summit with Tight Win Over Soorma

Tamil Nadu Dragons claimed the top spot in the men's Hockey India League standings after a thrilling 3-2 victory against JSW Soorma Club on Tuesday. The Dragons displayed dominance throughout, but faced a late push from Soorma that kept fans on edge.

The Dragons took the lead with goals from Selvaraj Kanagaraj, Uttam Singh, and Blake Govers. Despite Soorma's persistence, including goals by Maninder and captain Harmanpreet Singh, the Dragons held their nerve to secure an essential win.

A high-pressure game characterized by tactical plays and swift moves ended with the Dragons' defense proving unyielding, allowing the team to leap to the top of the league standings with five crucial points.

(With inputs from agencies.)