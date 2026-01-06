Ukraine's Diplomatic and Defense Strategies in Focus at Paris Peace Summit

The commitment to Ukraine's security took a significant step forward Tuesday, as the 'Coalition of Willing' pledged binding support in the face of potential Russian aggression. These commitments could involve various military and diplomatic measures, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

The summit in Paris, attended by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, aims to unify Ukraine, Europe, and America under a common strategy. Despite intensified negotiations, territorial disagreements remain a stumbling block for peace.

Officials hope that clearer coalition pledges will reinforce U.S. commitments. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy stated that Ukraine is ready for both diplomacy and active defense, emphasizing peace as the ultimate goal.

