Left Menu

Court Clears Trump Foreign Aid Freeze

A federal appeals court lifted an injunction that required the U.S. State Department to continue foreign aid payments, ruling in favor of President Trump. The decision found that non-profit groups challenging the freeze lacked cause to press their claims. The Trump administration's pause and restructuring efforts on USAID were previously challenged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:18 IST
Court Clears Trump Foreign Aid Freeze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court on Wednesday overturned a lower court's injunction requiring the U.S. State Department to resume foreign aid payments, marking a notable win for President Donald Trump.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit criticized the lower court for compelling the Trump administration back to payments approved by Congress. Trump's 90-day halt on foreign aid started the day of his second inauguration, with subsequent actions aiming to overhaul USAID.

Non-profits alleging legal violations in this freeze, like the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition and Journalism Development Network, were found to lack standing for their suit. In dissent, Circuit Judge Florence Pan accused the ruling of undermining constitutional separation of powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025