Court Clears Trump Foreign Aid Freeze

A federal appeals court on Wednesday overturned a lower court's injunction requiring the U.S. State Department to resume foreign aid payments, marking a notable win for President Donald Trump.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit criticized the lower court for compelling the Trump administration back to payments approved by Congress. Trump's 90-day halt on foreign aid started the day of his second inauguration, with subsequent actions aiming to overhaul USAID.

Non-profits alleging legal violations in this freeze, like the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition and Journalism Development Network, were found to lack standing for their suit. In dissent, Circuit Judge Florence Pan accused the ruling of undermining constitutional separation of powers.

