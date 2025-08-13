Left Menu

Savarkar Clan Takes on Rahul Gandhi: Defamation Drama Unfolds

Satyaki Savarkar has filed a defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi, alleging false remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The plea accuses Gandhi of perjury, claiming discrepancies in the receipt of a defamatory video. Gandhi's statements about Savarkar's alleged actions are contested as fictitious by the complainant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:47 IST
Savarkar Clan Takes on Rahul Gandhi: Defamation Drama Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Satyaki Savarkar has intensified his defamation case against Rahul Gandhi by filing for perjury. Alleging that Gandhi lied under oath, Savarkar's complaint centers around claims of receiving a video containing alleged defamatory remarks about his grand-uncle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The complaint surfaced in a special court for MPs and MLAs, where an advocate for Savarkar accused Gandhi of making false statements regarding the receipt of critical evidence. Specifically, the accusations suggest Gandhi denied receiving a CD, which allegedly contains derogatory statements directed at the Hindutva icon.

This legal move is rooted in Gandhi's London speech, where he allegedly cited a non-existent incident involving V D Savarkar. Satyaki Savarkar argues that such statements are fabricated and could tarnish the legacy of the revered ideologue.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025