Savarkar Clan Takes on Rahul Gandhi: Defamation Drama Unfolds

In a dramatic turn of events, Satyaki Savarkar has intensified his defamation case against Rahul Gandhi by filing for perjury. Alleging that Gandhi lied under oath, Savarkar's complaint centers around claims of receiving a video containing alleged defamatory remarks about his grand-uncle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The complaint surfaced in a special court for MPs and MLAs, where an advocate for Savarkar accused Gandhi of making false statements regarding the receipt of critical evidence. Specifically, the accusations suggest Gandhi denied receiving a CD, which allegedly contains derogatory statements directed at the Hindutva icon.

This legal move is rooted in Gandhi's London speech, where he allegedly cited a non-existent incident involving V D Savarkar. Satyaki Savarkar argues that such statements are fabricated and could tarnish the legacy of the revered ideologue.