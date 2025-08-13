Savarkar Clan Takes on Rahul Gandhi: Defamation Drama Unfolds
Satyaki Savarkar has filed a defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi, alleging false remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The plea accuses Gandhi of perjury, claiming discrepancies in the receipt of a defamatory video. Gandhi's statements about Savarkar's alleged actions are contested as fictitious by the complainant.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Satyaki Savarkar has intensified his defamation case against Rahul Gandhi by filing for perjury. Alleging that Gandhi lied under oath, Savarkar's complaint centers around claims of receiving a video containing alleged defamatory remarks about his grand-uncle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
The complaint surfaced in a special court for MPs and MLAs, where an advocate for Savarkar accused Gandhi of making false statements regarding the receipt of critical evidence. Specifically, the accusations suggest Gandhi denied receiving a CD, which allegedly contains derogatory statements directed at the Hindutva icon.
This legal move is rooted in Gandhi's London speech, where he allegedly cited a non-existent incident involving V D Savarkar. Satyaki Savarkar argues that such statements are fabricated and could tarnish the legacy of the revered ideologue.
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Pune as Hindutva Mob Confronts Veteran's Family
Vaiko Vows to Shield Tamil Nadu from Hindutva Influence
Rohit Pawar Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Ministerial Controversies and Hindutva
Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case: A Triumph for Hindutva Narrative
Hindutva Vigilantism Sparks Controversy in Odisha