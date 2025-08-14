Left Menu

Swift Action Rescues Teen from Child Marriage in Punjab

A 16-year-old girl was saved from child marriage in Punjab by the District Child Protection Unit. Minister Baljit Kaur highlighted the importance of strict child protection laws. The girl received counseling and was returned to her family under a safety agreement. Continuous efforts aim to eradicate child marriage.

A swift intervention by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in Punjab's Faridkot led to the successful rescue of a 16-year-old girl from an impending child marriage. Officials confirmed the operation was conducted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Baljit Kaur, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister, praised the swift action taken by authorities and emphasized the need for strict enforcement of child protection laws to safeguard minors' rights. The girl, from Sangrahoor village, was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for counseling and was returned to her parents with assurances of her safety and education.

Minister Kaur reiterated the commitment to eradicating child marriage in Punjab and urged public cooperation in reporting such instances to the Child Helpline at 1098, promising confidentiality to informants.

