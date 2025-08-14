RNZAF No. 5 Squadron Opens New $20,000sqm HQ at Ohakea for P-8A Poseidon Fleet

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) has officially opened its new state-of-the-art headquarters for No. 5 Squadron at RNZAF Base Ohakea, alongside the introduction of its four P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. Minister of Defence Judith Collins inaugurated the 20,000-square-metre facility—named Te Whare Toroa – The Home of the Albatross—which will serve as the central hub for New Zealand’s long-range surveillance and maritime protection operations.

Cutting-Edge Infrastructure for Critical Operations

The new base consolidates training, maintenance, and operational support into a single integrated facility. It includes two large aircraft hangars, a maintenance and support complex, a spare parts warehouse, a full flight simulator, and a mission support centre. Up to 320 personnel can be accommodated, enabling simultaneous training, mission planning, and aircraft servicing under one roof.

Minister Collins highlighted the strategic importance of the investment, saying it ensures RNZAF personnel have modern, fit-for-purpose facilities and aircraft to remain interoperable with allies, maintain combat readiness, and respond to threats or emergencies affecting New Zealand’s national interests.

Strengthening New Zealand’s Defence Capability

The P-8A Poseidon aircraft, acquired to replace the ageing P-3K2 Orion fleet, will significantly enhance the RNZAF’s maritime patrol capability, offering advanced sensors, communication systems, and extended range. These aircraft will be critical in protecting New Zealand’s vast Exclusive Economic Zone, supporting search-and-rescue missions, monitoring illegal fishing, and providing disaster response in the Pacific region.

Collins also underlined that this facility is a tangible step in delivering on the Government’s Defence Capability Plan, which outlines $12 billion in planned commitments over the next four years and aims to double Defence spending by 2032. Future projects will follow a similar integrated approach, ensuring personnel have the tools and environments they need for effective operations.

Economic Boost and Regional Benefits

Beyond strengthening national security, the construction of the Ohakea headquarters has delivered significant economic benefits to the Manawatū-Whanganui region. The project created employment and training opportunities for local contractors, tradespeople, and suppliers, boosting skills in the regional workforce. The ongoing implementation of the Defence Capability Plan is expected to continue driving job creation and upskilling across New Zealand’s regions.

Looking Ahead

The opening of Te Whare Toroa marks the beginning of a new era for No. 5 Squadron, positioning it at the forefront of New Zealand’s defence and security operations. With the P-8A Poseidon fleet now fully operational and supported by cutting-edge facilities, the RNZAF is better equipped than ever to safeguard New Zealand’s maritime domain, respond to emergencies, and strengthen regional stability.