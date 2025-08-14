Christchurch’s Pages Road Bridge Replacement Secures $38.5m in Funding

The earthquake-damaged Pages Road bridge in Christchurch is set to be replaced, with the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) Board approving $38.5 million in Government co-funding. The total project, valued at $75.4 million, will renew a structure that has served the city for nearly a century and remains a vital link between the New Brighton and Southshore communities and the wider Christchurch area.

A Critical Link at the End of Its Life

Carrying over 13,000 vehicles daily, the Pages Road bridge has long been a key transport artery and an essential evacuation route for the eastern suburbs. Originally built almost 100 years ago, it sustained damage during past earthquakes and underwent strengthening work in 2015 to extend its service life. However, increasing wear and structural concerns have elevated the urgency for a complete replacement.

Associate Transport Minister and Minister for the South Island James Meager confirmed that the NZTA Board has endorsed the project’s business case and approved National Land Transport Fund co-funding. The bridge replacement is now the highest-priority capital improvement initiative for Christchurch City Council and was officially included in the Government’s 2024–27 National Land Transport Programme.

Addressing Flooding and Erosion Risks

The replacement project will not only deliver a stronger, safer bridge but also address surrounding infrastructure challenges. Roads on either side of the current bridge are prone to flooding and erosion, posing ongoing risks to connectivity during extreme weather events. The approved funding will enable these approach roads to be raised and upgraded as part of the same construction package, providing a more resilient transport link for the future.

From Planning to Construction

With the funding secured, the next step for Christchurch City Council is to finalise consenting processes. Construction is expected to commence shortly afterward, ensuring minimal delay in delivering this critical piece of infrastructure. Minister Meager acknowledged the sustained advocacy of local communities, saying the project’s progress reflects years of determination from residents, community leaders, and council representatives.

Looking Ahead

Once completed, the renewed Pages Road bridge will not only restore a reliable transport corridor but also enhance the region’s resilience against natural disasters and climate-related challenges. For residents of New Brighton, Southshore, and greater Christchurch, the project’s launch signals the beginning of a long-awaited infrastructure milestone—one designed to serve future generations as well as it has served the past.