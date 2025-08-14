Rahul Gandhi's Legal Move Creates Stir in Pune Court

In a surprising turn of events, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's legal counsel, Milind Pawar, has retracted a plea in a Pune court, asserting potential threats to the parliamentarian from supporters of the Hindutva leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Pawar, representing Gandhi in a defamation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar, confirmed that the court accepted the withdrawal. Notably, the plea was initially lodged without Gandhi's approval, prompting immediate action to annul it.

The legal tussle stems from Gandhi's alleged provocative remarks concerning the late freedom fighter Savarkar, which Satyaki Savarkar found defamatory. Despite these legal challenges, Rahul Gandhi continues to engage in crucial political discourse, recently accusing the Election Commission of electoral malpractice.