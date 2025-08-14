Controversial Settlement Plans Advance Amid Rising International Tensions

In a controversial move, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has approved plans for a settlement that could effectively separate East Jerusalem from the West Bank. The decision has sparked criticism from international communities, warning it could bury the prospect of a future Palestinian state.

The E1 scheme, frozen since 2012 due to global objections, aims to construct 3,401 new homes for Israeli settlers, connecting the Maale Adumim settlement in the West Bank with Jerusalem. The plan faces significant opposition from the international community, which views such settlements as a barrier to peace negotiations.

Peace advocates and global powers continue to voice concerns, emphasizing the potential geopolitical repercussions. The move coincides with rising tensions as settlement expansion and aggression reportedly increase in the region, with rights groups noting a sharp escalation in conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)